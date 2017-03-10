NEWS

VIDEO: Thousands of dollars go flying in brazen robbery, scuffle over bag of cash

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive video.

CeFaan Kim, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A broad daylight robbery was caught on camera in the Bronx.

Watch in this exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News as the man at the top of the screen crosses the street.


Cops say in his hand is a bag with $48,000 cash.

And then out of nowhere, a masked man in a hoodie goes right for the money.

But he trips as he's trying to get away, and all that cash splatters onto the sidewalk.

"I saw the money, we saw the money flying, and I was like, what's going on here you know?" said Mary Potenzo, a witness.

Watch then as the victim fights back, smashing the suspects head repeatedly on the concrete.

The two then take swings at each other.

Then, a second masked suspect runs up and snatches the bag with the cash.

Cops say the pair, got away with $21,500.

"Everything just happened so fast you know," a business owner said.

The business owners here heard the commotion, rushed outside, saw the victim on the ground.

As you can see in the video, they helped him gather his money.

It happened right in front of Pardeep Deol's store in Pelham Bay.

"All I see is money on the floor. The poor guy is just trying to protect his money," Deol said. "He was in shock."

Police say the victim is a 27-year-old business owner who just withdrew the money from the Capital One Bank across the street on Buhre Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

The question is, was this victim targeted?

And how did his assailants know when to strike?
Related Topics:
newsrobberytheftmoneycaught on camerau.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ASPIRA Charter Schools, teachers reach tentative deal
Band teacher faces 33 charges for alleged sex crimes involving student
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
More News
Top Stories
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Boy, 13, missing more than 4 months
Man gets 40 years for role in murder of friend's parents
Dozens of historic human remains, coffins unearthed at construction site
Show More
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Pregnant woman kicked in stomach during subway scuffle
Get a Malort pie at Hoosier Mama Pie Company
Racist video sends shockwaves through middle school
Band teacher faces 33 charges for alleged sex crimes involving student
More News
Top Video
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
More Video