NEWS

VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overbooked flight

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook after the incident Sunday evening. It shows the guards grabbing the screaming man from a window seat and pulling him across the armrest before dragging him down the airplane aisle by his arms.

Other passengers are heard saying, "Please, my God. What are you doing? No. This is wrong. Oh my God. Look at what you did to him" and "Busted his lip."

Bridges, of Louisville, told The (Louisville) Courier-Journal that after the passengers had boarded the flight to Louisville, Kentucky, they were told that four volunteers were needed to give up their seats for stand-by United employees who needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight. She said they were told the flight wouldn't depart until the employees were seated.

"This man is a doctor and has to be at the hospital in the morning. He did not want to get off. We are all shaky and so disgusted," Bridges wrote in the caption of her video.



United spokesman Charlie Hobart said airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane and that three of them did so. He said law enforcement was called when the fourth person refused to get off the plane.

"We followed the right procedures," Hobart told the Associated Press in a phone interview. "That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations, and when one gentleman refused to get off the aircraft, we had to call the Chicago Police Department."

Bridges said passengers were told a computer selected four people to leave the flight. One couple was selected and left the plane before the man was confronted.

"Everyone was shocked and appalled," Bridges said. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."

Hobart said he didn't know how the airline compensated the passengers who were forced to deplane. Bridges said the airline offered $800 and a hotel stay.
Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinespassengercontroversial videou.s. & worldKentucky
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Judge shot dead outside Chicago home
Elderly driver reverses into 6 women in church parking lot; 2 dead
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
How Neil Gorsuch could affect the Supreme Court
More News
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Police hunt for Wisconsin gun theft suspect with manifesto for Trump
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Show More
Suspect shoots at deputies while recording Facebook Live
Elderly driver reverses into 6 women in church parking lot; 2 dead
Gorsuch sworn into Supreme Court, vows to serve Constitution
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
More News
Top Video
Man found dead in CPD lockup
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
More Video