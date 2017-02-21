VIDEO: Van crashes into store, sandwiching man between shelves

A driver lost control of their vehicle, slamming right into a mini-mart store in the Bronx, and into a customer.The customer walked away from the crash without serious injuries, perhaps because the van hit several shelves first.The incident, caught on camera, happened Sunday afternoon at a Mobil mart on Grand Concourse.The driver of the minivan apparently lost control while pulling into the parking lot, slamming through the front of the store and crashing through shelves of food.It's not yet clear what led to the accident.