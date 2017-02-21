NEWS

VIDEO: Van crashes into store, sandwiching man between shelves

EMBED </>More News Videos

A driver lost control and crashed into a Bronx mini-mart.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A driver lost control of their vehicle, slamming right into a mini-mart store in the Bronx, and into a customer.

The customer walked away from the crash without serious injuries, perhaps because the van hit several shelves first.

The incident, caught on camera, happened Sunday afternoon at a Mobil mart on Grand Concourse.

The driver of the minivan apparently lost control while pulling into the parking lot, slamming through the front of the store and crashing through shelves of food.

It's not yet clear what led to the accident.
Related Topics:
newsaccidentcar into buildingbronx newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump expands crackdown on undocumented immigrants
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Hatue prison
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Chicago's top cop reveals he could get new kidney within a month
More News
Top Stories
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Hatue prison
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Couple charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Aurora
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Photos released related to human remains found in Kenosha County, Wis.
Show More
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Houston hospital
Man, 59, charged in bomb threat at Glenbrook North HS
You can now transfer money through Facebook
Young patients head to Cubs spring training in Mesa, Ariz.
Chicago's top cop reveals he could get new kidney within a month
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Chicago's top cop reveals he could get new kidney within a month
5 killed, including 4 American tourists, in Australian plane crash
More Video