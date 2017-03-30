SPECIAL OLYMPICS

VIDEO: Whole school cheers as girl returns from Special Olympics

EMBED </>More News Videos

An 8-year-old girl with Down syndrome received a special welcome back from her entire school. (WLS)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WLS) --
An 8-year-old girl with Down syndrome received a special welcome home from her entire school after participating in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria last week.

As Taylor Carpenter walked into Grange Hall Elementary on Monday, students lined the hallways with a standing ovation, offering high-fives and hugs along the way.

Taylor's dad, Michael Carpenter, caught the heartwarming moment on video as he walked through the school behind her.

"This is inclusion. This is community. This is love," he wrote on Facebook. "Words cannot express the feeling the love, the joy, the pride, the friendship displayed and represented in the video that represents part of Taylor's school welcoming her home...celebrating her accomplishment, her journey, and most importantly her."

Taylor's community in Chesterfield County, Virginia, has a lot to be proud of. Taylor won the silver medal for her solo dance performance. She is also the youngest competitor in the Special Olympics' world dance competition, according to her father.

During the welcome back celebration, Carpenter told ABC 7 Chicago his daughter was thrilled to see her friends again and said of the celebration, "That's for me!" before making sure he had brought along the presents for her friends from her journey.
Related Topics:
newsspecial olympicsspecial needs childrenviral videogood newsu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Illinois Special Olympics athletes back home after competing in Austria
4 Chicago area athletes win medals at Special Olympics Winter Games
Mt. Greenwood speed skater heads to Special Olympics
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
More special olympics
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Ivanka Trump's White House role doesn't end ethics concerns, experts say
ANALYSIS: How Trump is tackling and drawing fire on women's issues
2 candidates with criminal records running for Markham mayor
Some Dan Ryan lanes closed after possible shooting
More News
Top Stories
Officials: 4 dead in South Shore shooting
Police: Pregnant woman found fatally shot in South Shore
Some Dan Ryan lanes closed after possible shooting
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Cops: 19-year-old raped at least 9 women, starting at age 16
University Park board calls for mayor to resign
2 candidates with criminal records running for Markham mayor
Show More
2 kids killed while walking to school bus
Dwyane Wade shares what being a dad means to him
Indonesia man swallowed by python, reports say
Nurse accused of raping patient at hospital
VIDEO: Instead of ending street hockey game, cops join in
More News
Top Video
Businessman donates to Cook Co. homeowner as state legislature works on tax bill measure
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray
Better Business Bureau: Verify IRS calls
More Video