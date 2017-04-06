VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot

STOCKTON, California --A fender bender in a thrift store parking lot in Stockton, California led to a violent brawl between two women.
The fight was caught on video and has gone viral. It shows a woman in a black sweatshirt throw punches at a woman in a green shirt. Then, it appears she grabs her by the ponytail and yanks her to the ground.
The woman in the green top falls to the ground with her arm bent in the wrong direction.
"I pushed her. And it was an accident. And my apologies to her and her family, whatever," Vanessa Ortiz, 25, said.
Ortiz is in jail for felony battery. Stockton police told KTXL that the woman she injured, who they are not identifying, is 67 years old.
"She's not your average old lady. She's like a spicy old lady. As you can see, I have scratches on my face. She snatched my glasses off," Ortiz said.
Some witnesses agree that the age difference between the two women doesn't paint the full picture.
Bernardo Gonzalez said the 67-year-old was provoking Ortiz.
"Oh, no. The old lady was instigating cause the lady was like 'I already exchanged info with you. What more do you want,' and the old lady started getting all in her face and got aggressive with her," Gonzalez said.
Ortiz asked KTXL how she was supposed to walk away from a woman who slapped her hand and scratched her face.
The reporter said, "Just back up and walk away after they do that?"
"Well, yeah I guess I could have done that," Ortiz said.
Meanwhile, Ortiz is not eligible for bail. In addition to battery, her jail log shows she also had an arrest warrant.