NEWS

VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot

EMBED </>More News Videos

One of the suspects in in jail for felony battery. (KTRK)

STOCKTON, California --
A fender bender in a thrift store parking lot in Stockton, California led to a violent brawl between two women.

The fight was caught on video and has gone viral. It shows a woman in a black sweatshirt throw punches at a woman in a green shirt. Then, it appears she grabs her by the ponytail and yanks her to the ground.

The woman in the green top falls to the ground with her arm bent in the wrong direction.

"I pushed her. And it was an accident. And my apologies to her and her family, whatever," Vanessa Ortiz, 25, said.

Ortiz is in jail for felony battery. Stockton police told KTXL that the woman she injured, who they are not identifying, is 67 years old.

"She's not your average old lady. She's like a spicy old lady. As you can see, I have scratches on my face. She snatched my glasses off," Ortiz said.

Some witnesses agree that the age difference between the two women doesn't paint the full picture.

Bernardo Gonzalez said the 67-year-old was provoking Ortiz.

"Oh, no. The old lady was instigating cause the lady was like 'I already exchanged info with you. What more do you want,' and the old lady started getting all in her face and got aggressive with her," Gonzalez said.

Ortiz asked KTXL how she was supposed to walk away from a woman who slapped her hand and scratched her face.

The reporter said, "Just back up and walk away after they do that?"

"Well, yeah I guess I could have done that," Ortiz said.

Meanwhile, Ortiz is not eligible for bail. In addition to battery, her jail log shows she also had an arrest warrant.
Related Topics:
newsfightparkingcaught on cameraviralviolenceu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man charged with murder in young mother's shooting
10 suspected Russian gangsters charged in diamond fraud scheme
A timeline of Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping claims
Rep. Devin Nunes steps away from Russia investigation amid ethics complaints
More News
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Chicago Weather: High Wind, Lakeshore Flood warnings in effect
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Driver shot on Kennedy Expressway
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
10 suspected Russian gangsters charged in diamond fraud scheme
Show More
Man charged with murder in young mother's shooting
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Millennium Park named most-visited attraction in Midwest, among top 10 in US
Vacant building catches fire in Parkway Gardens
Vote for your favorite Chicago park to receive $20,000 grant
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: High Wind, Lakeshore Flood warnings in effect
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Man follows woman home, attempts carjacking, police say
Trump Tower among Chicago's most desirable refugee employers
More Video