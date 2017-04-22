U.S. & WORLD

Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus

EMBED </>More News Videos

A volunteer firefighter was in the right place at the right time when a 4-year-old girl went flying out of a moving bus. (KTRK)

HARRISON, Arkansas --
A volunteer firefighter was in the right place at the right time when a little girl flew out of the back of a moving bus.

The jarring scene unfolded on Highway 65 in Harrison, Arkansas. According to authorities, the young girl somehow managed to unlock the back door of the bus she was riding.

She flew out of the door, landing on the pavement just as Ryan Ciampoli pulled up, catching the entire ordeal on his dashboard camera.

Ciampoli said the young girl appeared to be unconscious at first, but she began to wake up when he approached her.

"The shock kicked in her little body and she started kicking and screaming," Ciampoli told KHBS-TV. "Stuff like that is really heartbreaking."

Within five minutes, paramedics were on the scene, and the girl was taken to a local hospital. She was diagnosed with a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to survive.
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthywhat's trendingbus accidentu.s. & worldemt
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Activists confront group they claim were celebrating Hitler's birthday at restaurant
Bartender appeals fine for public belching, wins
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Chance the Rapper announces 'Be Encouraged' spring tour
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Obama speech at University of Chicago to be streamed live online
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
Taliban leader killed in US airstrike
Scientists, supporters march calling for respect, funding
More News
Top Stories
Thousands rally at Chicago's 'March for Science'
Eastern Illinois University student from Chicago killed in Charleston
Dolton robber leaves bomb-like device at grocery store
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Obama speech at University of Chicago to be streamed live online
Man charged in fatal shooting on Dan Ryan
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
Show More
13 shot in Chicago, 2 fatally, since Friday evening
Dylann Roof on federal death row in Terra Haute, Ind.
Man charged with sexually abusing girl, 6, in Logan Square
Authorities investigate shooting involving Portage police officer
Activists confront group they claim were celebrating Hitler's birthday at restaurant
More News
Top Video
Dolton robber leaves bomb-like device at grocery store
33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival
Getting creative at Chicago's Lake FX CreativeCon
Weekend Watch: State budget crisis
More Video