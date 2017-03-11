Volunteers for Mercy Home for Boys and Girls collecting donations

CHICAGO (WLS) --St. Patrick's Day celebrations are underway in Chicago, and this year the Mercy Home March for Kids is collecting "green" for their good cause.
Throughout the month of March, you'll see volunteers with their iconic shamrocks taking donations and raising awareness. The Mercy Home for Boys & Girls gives children and young adults an escape from poverty, violence, and loss by providing full-time care, counseling, and education. It's helped Chicago young people since 1887. Donations account for 99.9 percent of the operating costs for the youth home.
Expect to see volunteers at the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, South Side Irish Parade, Northwest Side Irish Parade and more. You can also donate directly to Mercy Home online here.
ABC 7 is a proud media partner for the Mercy Home's March for Kids campaign.
Mark Schmeltzer and a group of volunteers from the Mercy Home stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about their campaign.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls' March for Kids campaign
Date: All month, but volunteers will be out at Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade that day and South Side Irish Parade on Sunday, etc.
Hours: Concentration at parade route, downtown streets
Address: Loop/Downtown streets, St. Patrick's Day Parade on Columbus, River dyeing, South Western (Sunday), downtown bridges (Fri. March 17), and locations all over Chicago all month.
Make a donation to our volunteers or online at mercyhome.org.