Wall Street's bull sculptor wants 'Fearless Girl' removed

NEW YORK --The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is accusing New York City of violating his legal rights by allowing the "Fearless Girl" statue to be installed facing the bronze beast without his permission and is now demanding its removal.
Arturo Di Modica is challenging city officials who are allowing the bronze girl to stay until February. Attorney Norman Siegel says he already demanded the city release documents showing what procedures were followed.
Di Modica calls the statue an "advertising trick" created by two corporate giants. He says the presence of "Fearless Girl" infringes on his own copyrighted artistic expression while drawing global attention.
Lawyers for Di Modica say placing the statue of the girl in front of the bull creates a copyright and trademark dilemma and is a thinly veiled advertising campaign.
At a news conference Wednesday, Di Modica talked about what the bull stands for and what effect the new sculpture has had on it.
"The message is for freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love. It's a negative, now the girl is right in front saying, now I'm here, what are you gonna do?", he said.
His attorneys say they hope to resolve the issue without going to court, saying they want the sculpture moved.
The Italian-born sculptor created the bull after the 1987 stock market crash as a symbol of America's financial resilience.
Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to Di Modica's statement:
Men who don?t like women taking up space are exactly why we need the Fearless Girl. https://t.co/D2OZl4ituJ— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2017
