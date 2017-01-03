WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WLS) --The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in Fort Myers is still entertaining millions of viewers online.
The two eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's Twitter account @SWFLEagleCAM.
One of the eggs hatched on Saturday. The live feed, which was set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, showed Harriet, the mother American bald eagle, feed her baby on Monday.
As of late Tuesday morning, the second egg had not yet hatched. There is some sad news to report.
Some eagle experts said the egg may never hatch. It's Day 41 for the egg and no cracks have been seen. The average window for an egg to hatch is between 34 and 40 days.
The eagle cam has recorded Harriet's nesting seasons since 2012.
The live stream can be seen below.