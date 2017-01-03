  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in Fort Myers is still entertaining millions of viewers online. (WLS)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WLS) --
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in Fort Myers is still entertaining millions of viewers online.

The two eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's Twitter account @SWFLEagleCAM.
One of the eggs hatched on Saturday. The live feed, which was set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, showed Harriet, the mother American bald eagle, feed her baby on Monday.



As of late Tuesday morning, the second egg had not yet hatched. There is some sad news to report.

Some eagle experts said the egg may never hatch. It's Day 41 for the egg and no cracks have been seen. The average window for an egg to hatch is between 34 and 40 days.

The eagle cam has recorded Harriet's nesting seasons since 2012.

The live stream can be seen below.
Related Topics:
newsbirdsfloridau.s. & worldbaby animalsFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle eggs hatching
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Body Found in Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
More News
Top Stories
2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting
Body found in search for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico, will add 700 jobs in Michigan
My Pillow BBB accreditation revoked
Robber bound, fondled woman in Bucktown home invasion, police say
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Show More
Twin rescues 2-year-old brother after dresser falls on him
Jacksons take divorce battle to Washington
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
A look inside moving day at the White House
Chicago couple 1st to marry in Cook County in 2017
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago couple 1st to marry in Cook County in 2017
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
More Video