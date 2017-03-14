  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
WATCH: Photographer captures 'parade of gators' on video

A wildlife photographer captured a seemingly endless "parade of gators" on video as they crossed a Florida swamp. (WLS)

A wildlife photographer captured a seemingly endless "parade of gators" crossing a Florida swamp on video.

Bobby Wummer was out taking photos of the gators at Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida before sunrise Monday when they began to make their move.

"It was the never-ending train of gators of all sizes," Bobby Wummer wrote on his Facebook page. "They ranged from 2 feet up to 12 feet."

The nearly 7-minute video shows alligators crossing the path one after another at the same speed. Wummer said the gators congregate in groups more often during mating season, but that he had never seen anything quite like this.

"That's why I love spending so much time out in nature to see something so incredible like this!" he wrote on Facebook.

