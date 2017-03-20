Water taxi season kicks off on Chicago River

CHICAGO (WLS) --The official Chicago water taxi season kicked off on Monday, the first day of spring.
ABC7 rode along for one of the first water taxi rides of the season! Watch as Captain Nels answers questions from our Facebook fans below.
The taxis make seven stops as they take people on a scenic trip along the Chicago River.
Downtown stops include: Ogilvie/Union (West Loop), Michigan Avenue, LaSalle (River North), Riverwalk Clark Street. Later in the season, the taxis also make trips along the North Branch of the Chicago River to Chicago Avenue and North Avenue/Sheffield, and along the South Branch of the river to Chinatown.
A one-way ticket costs $5 and all-day passes are $9. Ten-ride and 31-day passes are also available.
You can view the full schedule online at https://www.chicagowatertaxi.com/.