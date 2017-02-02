NEWS

Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) --
Students and staff at Wauconda High School have been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.

Wauconda police said they are evaluating the situation and all students were taken via buses to a safe place.


Wauconda School District 118 said parents may pick their students up from Chapel in Grayslake.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
