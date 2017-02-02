Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat

WHS staff/students safely evacuated from WHS via D118 buses. Evacuation was a precautionary measure due to a possible bomb threat. #d118life — Wauconda CUSD 118 (@WaucondaCUSD118) February 2, 2017

WHS students/staff relocated to Chapel, 25270 Rte. 60, Grayslake, IL 60030. Parents pick up their high school student from Chapel. #d118life — Wauconda CUSD 118 (@WaucondaCUSD118) February 2, 2017

Students and staff at Wauconda High School have been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.Wauconda police said they are evaluating the situation and all students were taken via buses to a safe place.Wauconda School District 118 said parents may pick their students up from Chapel in Grayslake.