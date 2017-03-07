BANK ROBBERY

Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A bank in Waukegan was robbed Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, police responded to a robbery at the Bank of America in the 900-block of Waukegan Road.

Staff at the bank told police they were robbed. The suspect implied he had a weapon, but did not show one, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall with reddish facial hair. Police said he was seen leaving the area on foot. Photos show the suspect wearing a bright green hoodie.


Waukegan police did not say how much money was taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Tip-Line at 847-360-9001.
