NEWS

Waukegan man killed in police-involved shooting in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLS) --
The Ramsey County, Minn., Medical Examiner said Wednesday a Waukegan man was killed in a police-involved shooting in St. Paul.

Officials said that around 2 p.m. police were called to a report of a domestic violence incident in an apartment building in the 700-block of East 6th Street.

Police said they encountered Cordale Quinn Handy, 29, of Waukegan in the street near East 7th and Sinnen streets. During the encounter, police opened fire on Handy. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the encounter have not been released.

Officials said a firearm was recovered outside the apartment building and spent shell casings were recovered from inside the apartment. Further details about the domestic situation have not been released.

Officials said three St. Paul police officers are on administrative leave, which they called standard. An investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
New implant offers dose of hope for opioid addicts
More News
Top Stories
Bucktown home intruder caught on camera suspected in 2 crimes
Protesters call for boycott of Bronzeville store connected to viral video
New implant offers dose of hope for opioid addicts
Judge issues temporary restraining order against new Trump travel ban
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with former teacher
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Show More
WATCH: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping by jumping out of trunk
Indiana man accused of spreading HIV sentenced to prison
David Ross to perform 'Go Cubs Go' on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Judge slashes Chicago gang leader's sentence
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos