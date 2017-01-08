COMMUNITY

Week-long stay in the Chicago Pedway
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of people pass through the Pedway in the Chicago Loop every day, especially during the winter months. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of people pass through the Pedway in the Chicago Loop every day, especially during the winter months. But not many people stick around very long as they walk to their destination. That's why one woman is drawing attention to all that the Pedway has to offer by spending a full week inside.


From January 8 through 15, Margaret Hicks from Chicago Elevated will live, work and play in the Pedway. She currently gives daily Pedway tours, and those will continue throughout her experiment. Hicks will be sleeping in the Fairmont Hotel, which has direct access to the Pedway. Hicks will be blogging, video-blogging, and using social media throughout the Pedway Project. ABC 7 caught up with her at the Fairmont Hotel just as she began living the Pedway.

The Pedway Project
January 8 - 15, 2017
The Chicago Pedway
chicagoelevated.com
Related Topics:
newstravelcommunityLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY
Awarding Chicago's best chefs
Show your chivalry at the Medieval Times Fill the Pantry Drive
Lots of laughs at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
Students learn fashion at school program
More community
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Obama Warns of 'Accelerating' Threat of Hacking by Foreign Governments
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
More News
Top Stories
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case
Man, 70, charged with DUI after fatal Skyway crash dies
Man fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
3 hurt in extra-alarm fire in Austin
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
1 killed, 7 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Police: Man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint
Protesters gather outside Zion Dairy Queen after racist rant by franchisee
Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England
Daily Herald: Naperville doctor develops advances in cancer treatment
Hearty and healthy meals for National Soup Month
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Filing taxes
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
Daily Herald: Naperville doctor develops advances in cancer treatment
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video