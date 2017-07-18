Wilmington police looking for driver who flashed teenagers

Wilmington police have released a photo of a car whose driver, they said, exposed himself to three teenage girls this week.Police said the man exposed himself to a 19-year-old girl on the evening on July 15, then to 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls who were volunteering at a fundraising car wash on July 16. Police said during the July 16 incident, the man had a poodle in the car with him.Police described the vehicle as a white male in his 50s, balding, with a medium overall build but a large belly.Police described the vehicle as a bluish-gray compact four-door car with Illinois license plates and duct tape on the left from bumper.Anyone with information should contact Wilmington police at 815-476-2811.