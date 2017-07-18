NEWS

Wilmington police looking for driver who flashed teenagers

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Wilmington police have released a photo of a car whose driver, they said, exposed himself to three teenage girls this week.

Police said the man exposed himself to a 19-year-old girl on the evening on July 15, then to 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls who were volunteering at a fundraising car wash on July 16. Police said during the July 16 incident, the man had a poodle in the car with him.

Police described the vehicle as a white male in his 50s, balding, with a medium overall build but a large belly.

Police described the vehicle as a bluish-gray compact four-door car with Illinois license plates and duct tape on the left from bumper.

Anyone with information should contact Wilmington police at 815-476-2811.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsindecent exposureteenagersWilmingtonWill County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Parents of alleged R. Kelly 'victim' speak out
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Author: Bannon, Trump 'seduced' by Ryan, McConnell
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
More News
Top Stories
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Mount Prospect man charged with South Loop bike thefts
Parents of alleged R. Kelly 'victim' speak out
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Samsung gears up to launch the Galaxy Note 8
Show More
Cook Co. asks for outside review of property tax assessment system
Teenager who killed man over spilled coffee gets 20 years
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes Colorado business
Newborn dies days after parents' wedding from meningitis caused by herpes virus
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos