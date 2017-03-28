Wisconsin bill would allow hidden handguns without license

Hidden handguns could be legally carried without a license in Wisconsin under a far-reaching, Republican-backed proposal being circulated for co-sponsors.The bill unveiled Tuesday would also allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into places where they are currently barred, including school buildings, unless signs are posted prohibiting them.Bill co-sponsor Republican Rep. Mary Felzkowski says its intent is to remove the "barrier of the concealed carry permit" so people can exercise their constitutional right to carry a gun.The measure would also create a new concealed carry license that doesn't require holders to pass a gun training course.It's unclear whether the measure has enough support among Republicans who control the Legislature to pass this session.