GUN LAWS

Wisconsin bill would allow hidden handguns without license

(Shutterstock.com file photo)

MADISON, Wis. --
Hidden handguns could be legally carried without a license in Wisconsin under a far-reaching, Republican-backed proposal being circulated for co-sponsors.

The bill unveiled Tuesday would also allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into places where they are currently barred, including school buildings, unless signs are posted prohibiting them.

Bill co-sponsor Republican Rep. Mary Felzkowski says its intent is to remove the "barrier of the concealed carry permit" so people can exercise their constitutional right to carry a gun.

The measure would also create a new concealed carry license that doesn't require holders to pass a gun training course.

It's unclear whether the measure has enough support among Republicans who control the Legislature to pass this session.
Related Topics:
newsgun controlgun lawsWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GUN LAWS
Supt. Johnson calls for tougher gun laws in Springfield
Ex-store employee sues company over sale of gun to 'unsafe' customer
Felons caught with firearms after Facebook Live at gun range, police say
Charges filed after man brings gun into Home Depot
More gun laws
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
House intel hearing postponed after WH advised of planned testimony by Yates
More News
Top Stories
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
Show More
Otter released in forest preserve after chip implanted
Police: Man crushed to death by safe deposit box
2 shootings reported on inbound I-290 in 9 hours, ISP says
Race-based school budget cuts spark outrage
Student killed trying to board school bus
More News
Photos
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
More Photos