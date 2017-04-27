  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Wisconsin judge hears challenge to homemade bakery ban

(Shutterstock)

MILWAUKEE --
A judge in southern Wisconsin will hear from attorneys for three women who are challenging the state's ban on selling homemade bakery to the public.

Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that ban the sale of home-baked cookies, muffins and other items to the public.

Lisa Kivirist, Kriss Marion and Dela Ends will take their fight against the ban to a judge in Lafayette County Thursday.

Wisconsin requires those who want to sell bakery made in home kitchens to get a license, which requires renting or building a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying numerous fees.

A bill in the Wisconsin Senate would allow the sale of homemade baked goods. Similar bills have passed the Senate, but have died in the Assembly because of opposition from Speaker Robin Vos, who says the bill would hurt commercial enterprises.
