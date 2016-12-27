Witness: Shots fired inside North Riverside Burlington Coat Factory

Witnesses said they heard shots fired inside the Burlington Coat Factory next to the North Riverside Mall during a possible armed robbery, though North Riverside Police have not yet given an official statement.At 4 p.m. the store was cordoned off and the police chief was reportedly inside along with Illinois State Police crime scene investigators. Customers inside at the time of the incident were also being questioned.The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. According to a witness who had just left the building after giving a statement to investigators, a man entered the store in a hurry, so much so that he actually got stuck in the door. When he entered he was immediately confronted by police and shots were fired.Witnesses said the suspect was hit by the gunfire."He walked in and walked halfway into the store and that was about it. And the cops were there and immediately the doors opened and these two cops were there with guns, saying 'Hit the ground, hit the ground.' They just said it over and over and over," said Brian Totorich, witness."Cars just came. Police cars got here all over. There's unmarked cars and everything. And I don't know if there's anybody in that store but they've got it roped off, and they haven't been leaving. But shots were fired," said Bill Sellers, witness.According to witnesses no customers, employees or officers were shot, just the suspect. His condition is unknown at this time. Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation.