NEWS

Woman, 2 children killed in central Illinois house fire

A woman and two children died in a house fire in the town of Franklin, Illinois.

FRANKLIN, Ill. --
Officials in central Illinois say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in the town of Franklin.

The Morgan County coroner said the victims of the early Tuesday blaze included a 3-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl. Coroner Jeff Lair says they were pronounced dead in the home. Identification of the victims was expected later Tuesday.

The coroner says a man who was inside the home jumped out of a second-floor window and was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Lair says the man is expected to survive.

Authorities say the fire was reported at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. The cause remains under investigation.

Franklin is about 30 miles southwest of Springfield.
Related Topics:
newshouse fireillinoisfatal firechild killed
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
Community activist Andrew Holmes honored by FBI
7 arrested at #ResistTrumpTuesday protest in Chicago
More News
Top Stories
President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
7 arrested at #ResistTrumpTuesday protest in Chicago
Chicago's 7-cent disposable bag tax starts Wednesday
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
CPD supt. asks city to investigate fiancee's actions after traffic stop
Show More
Report: Trump sends $10K check to Illinois single dad
Police: Employee struck disabled adult at Elmhurst group home
Family dog killed in drive-by shooting
Man trapped in SUV for 2 days after cliff crash
1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing, officer-involved shooting near Hollywood Jack in the Box
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos