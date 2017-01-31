Woman, 2 children killed in central Illinois house fire

Officials in central Illinois say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in the town of Franklin.The Morgan County coroner said the victims of the early Tuesday blaze included a 3-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl. Coroner Jeff Lair says they were pronounced dead in the home. Identification of the victims was expected later Tuesday.The coroner says a man who was inside the home jumped out of a second-floor window and was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Lair says the man is expected to survive.Authorities say the fire was reported at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. The cause remains under investigation.Franklin is about 30 miles southwest of Springfield.