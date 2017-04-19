Woman, 22, fatally shot near Roseland home

A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed late Tuesday night less than a block away from her home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.Brittany LeFlore, who was nicknamed "Bonnie," just made it to her 22nd birthday. Her family and friends are devastated. They said they're in shock and denial, praying that the shooter will be found.Elaine Freeman, the victim's grandmother, said LeFlore was out with friends who dropped her off at a home near East 107th Street and South Indiana Avenue, down the street from her house."Her mom heard some bullets and all she could think about was, 'My daughter is around here somewhere,' because her friends from high school grew up over here," Freeman said.LeFlore was about to go inside, around 11:35 p.m., when police said she was shot several times in the abdomen and left ankle."She was waiting on them to come to the door. She heard somebody coming through the alley shooting. So she did the normal thing. She turned around and started to run," Freeman said.Responding officers found LeFlore face down on the sidewalk. She was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she later died."They were targeting somebody in that house, but I know it wasn't my granddaughter. She don't be involved in stuff like that," Freeman said.Freeman said in 2010, LeFlore's mother was shot seven times while riding in a car and survived. Her relatives said she was caught in the middle of gang crossfire.LeFlore was an only child, relatives said, who lived at home with her mom in the 200-block of East 108th Street. They said they pray whoever did this has the heart to turn themselves in."I believe they're getting high off power with a pistol. They taking innocent people's lives," Freeman said.Area South detectives are working on tracking down the shooter. They have not said if the victim was the intended target or not.No one is in custody.