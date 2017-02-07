Woman, 5-month-old son missing from Antioch found safe

A woman and her infant son who had been missing from north suburban Antioch since Sunday were found safe Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Chantal Miller, 33, and her 5-month-old son, John, were last seen Sunday evening in the 23300-block of Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Antioch.The sheriff's office said they might have left the area on foot and were considered "endangered." Officials also said Miller had ties to the areas near Belgium and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.Miller and her son were located safely in Fox Point, Wis., the sheriff's office said Tuesday. No further details were released.