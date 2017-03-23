NEWS

73-year-old woman attacked on BART during morning commute

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 73-year-old woman was attacked while commuting to work Wednesday morning and police arrested Wilbert Winchester, 23, in connection with the assault. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. --
A 73-year-old woman is recovering Wednesday after being beaten unconscious on a BART train Wednesday morning. The incident happened while the woman was riding between Coliseum and San Leandro stations at 4:30 a.m. Police arrested a 23-year-old man.

Evening commuters could hardly believe the details of beating that left an elderly BART rider unconscious. A man kicked the woman repeatedly, seemingly at random.

"It's kind of shocking that someone was attacked, but it's good that they caught him right away," said Oakland resident Dabina Brown.

"Regardless of whether it's at a BART station or just a woman walking down the street, that's just undignified behavior -- I mean uncivilized," said Casimiro Camacho of Oakland.

Officers arrested William Winchester, 23, at the Coliseum station. A criminal history search shows a similar case where a transit worker was battered in December.

"You can't just be specific with BART. It's everywhere you go," Camacho added. "I've been in Piedmont and I've seen people get attacked."

According to BART's latest report, crimes against persons are up, however; the overall number is still relatively low at two incidents per million trips.

BART confirms a second incident at the Coliseum Wednesday afternoon where a man assaulted the women, then the two left the view of station cameras.
Related Topics:
newscrimeinvestigationpoliceattackassaultBARTwoman injuredwoman attackedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police identify suspected London attacker as UK native
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
VIDEO: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Report: One-third of Chicago millennials living with parents
More News
Top Stories
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
Parents charged after baby left alone in parking lot
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
Sib Hashian, drummer for rock band Boston, dies during cruise
Principal accuses 6th grader of selling water snakes as sex toys
Wisconsin police fool IRS scammers
Crash briefly closes Northwest Tollway at Route 47
Show More
VIDEO: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Meatless burger big hit in California, company to open factory
Man accidentally donates wife's wedding dress to Goodwill
Report: One-third of Chicago millennials living with parents
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
More News
Top Video
Survey shows some Chicagoans lagging in physical, mental health
Trump tries to close health care deal, but GOP skeptics grow
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
More Video