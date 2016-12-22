Woman, 83, injured in Bronzeville hit-and-run

Chicago police said an 83-year-old woman was injured by a hit-and-run driver in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday night.Police said the woman was crossing the street in the 3800-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Impala driving northbound passed a stopped vehicle in traffic and struck her. The driver then fled the scene, police said.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers located the car abandoned on 33rd Street between Cottage Grove and King Drive. The vehicle was impounded; no one is in custody.