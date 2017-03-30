Woman accused in murder attempts to post $35M in property for bail

Hillsborough murder suspect Tiffany Li trying to post 35 million bail. She Submitted family properties for the bond. pic.twitter.com/nf7AaQDa4v — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) March 28, 2017

The main suspect in 2016's Hillsborough murder case is trying to post bail of $35 million by putting up her family's extensive property holdings while prosecutors are asking the judge for a tougher monitoring system.The county counsel is reviewing the list of properties murder suspect Tiffany Li has submitted. They have to verify that there's enough equity in them to post bond by using property instead of cash."They have to submit property and equity in the property or properties equaling double the amount of the bail set by the judge," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.Li's bail is $35 million."One would have to have equity and properties amounting to $70 million, double the $35 (million.)Li, her boyfriend Kaveyh Bayat, and Oliver Adella are all in custody and charged with murdering Keith Green, Li's ex-boyfriend and father of her two young children.Bayat and Adella are being held on no bail.Green was shot to death, his body discovered last may in a Sonoma County field after Li and Green reportedly had an acrimonious break-up.Sources who know the family well tell ABC7 News Li's parents are rich and powerful in China, and that her mother invests in real estate.Li lived in a mansion in affluent Hillsborugh, one of her mother's extensive property holdings in the Bay Area.The same source says putting up $70 million for a property bond would be no problem. prosecutors request for no bail was turned down by the judge.Wagstaffe is now asking the judge to require a tougher electronic home monitoring device, saying the sheriff's current system, which operates on random checks, is inadequate."It isn't 24-seven, such as what we're demanding. We're asking the court to demand that and that will be the motion, 24-seven observation to verify that if she leaves that home, we will know," Wagstaffe told ABC7 News.