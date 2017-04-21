NEWS

Woman accused of killing 8-year-old girl in DUI crash out of jail

Suspected drunk driver released from jail after deadly crash arrest, Tracy Clemons reports. (KTRK)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas --
The woman who rear-ended a family and killed an 8-year-old girl in League City was not only legally drunk, but took a blood alcohol test showing she was three times the legal limit, according to police.

Erika Diebel, 41, of League City, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She was released from jail late Thursday evening after posting bond.


The charge stems from the wreck on April 6 which resulted in the death of Kelsey Nalepa.



Investigators say Kelsey was riding in a car with her parents on West Main Street when they were hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Diebel.

"The probable cause indicated that she was intoxicated," said League City Police public information officer Kelly Williamson.

Court documents show a blood sample taken from Diebel shortly after the wreck measured her blood alcohol content at .249 -- over three times the legal limit for someone behind the wheel.

Investigators have not said where Diebel was drinking prior to the wreck.

Police say woman arrested after driving drunk and killing an 8-year-old girl in League City.



"It's disgusting," said Ross Elementary parent Heather Valarino.

Kelsey was in third grade at the school. Outside the campus, a memorial continues to grow, as does frustration over drunk driving.

"This is what Uber is for. So many other options than to get in a car," said Valarino.

Attorney Alton C. Todd issued a statement following the arrest, on behalf of Kelsey Nalepa's parents:
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
