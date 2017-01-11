Woman driving stolen SUV killed in Waukegan crash, police say

A woman driving a stolen SUV was killed Wednesday afternoon when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed while traveling on I-94 in north suburban Waukegan, according to Illinois State Police.The black 2003 Black Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a gas station Wednesday morning at Route 120 and Green Bay Road in Waukegan, said Joe Florip, a spokesperson for the Waukegan Police Department. The keys were left inside the unattended vehicle.The single-vehicle crashed occurred at about 12:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Willow Road.The female driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said, when she lost control while attempting to change lanes. Her vehicle drove up on a grassy embankment, striking a fence and light pole.The female victim, who was transported to Evanston Memorial Hospital, was not immediately identified. She was not wearing a seatbelt.