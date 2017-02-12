NEWS

Woman fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive

A woman was killed after being struck by an SUV on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. (Network Video Productions)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 19-year-old woman has died after she was hit by an SUV on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said she was crossing westbound at about 11:50 p.m. in the 4200-block of Lake Shore Drive, police said. She walked into traffic and was struck by an SUV heading northbound.

The driver remained on the scene and called paramedics. The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman. No citations were issued.
