Chicago police said a woman was shot and killed near an elementary school in the Austin neighborhood early Monday morning.The body was lying in a grassy area near the sidewalk just hours before school began at Spencer Technology Academy, police said.Police said the woman was shot in the head in the 5000-block of West Maypole Avenue before 2:00 a.m. Police said she was approximately 25 years old, but have not released her identity.No arrests have been made after the shooting.