Woman gets 40 years for antifreeze poisoning of husband

DOVER, Del. --
A Delaware woman who killed her weightlifter husband by putting antifreeze into his steroid injections has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The News Journal reports that a state Department of Justice spokesman said 47-year-old Jamie Baker was sentenced Thursday in Kent County Superior Court and ordered to have no contact with her husband's family.

Baker pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder. She admitted to poisoning her 42-year-old husband James Baker, a competitive weightlifter who died in September 2013. Authorities said an autopsy found ethylene glycol in his system. The chemical is found in antifreeze.

Jamie Baker reportedly told officers she filled a hypodermic syringe with antifreeze and injected it into her husband's bottles of liquid steroids, but she did not give them a motive.
