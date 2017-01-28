Woman killed after car crashes into Lincoln Square carwash

A woman was fatally struck by a car at a carwash in the Lincoln Square neighborhood Saturday morning, Chicago police said.A 56-year-old man in a Volkwagen Golf drove through a closed overhead door of a carwash in the 5400-block of North Damen Avenue at about 9:50 a.m., police said.A woman inside the carwash became pinned underneath the door and the car. The woman was extricated and transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead, police said.The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene. The Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.