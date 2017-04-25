NEWS

Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Police in west suburban Hanover Park put out a call for help Tuesday morning as they investigated a motorcycle crash that may be a hit-and-run. (WLS)

By
HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 30-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in west suburban Hanover Park, police said.

Investigators put out a call for help Tuesday morning, asking anyone who saw the crash to contact police.

Witnesses police have already spoken to said a driver in a red Mercury struck a motorcycle just after 8:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Army Trail and County Farm roads and sped off. Witnesses said a person was thrown off the motorcycle.

First responders found a woman lying on the road, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the DuPage County morgue.

The victim was identified to authorities as Christina Jankowski, of Elmhurst. Preliminary investigation shows she suffered massive head trauma. The final cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and autopsy results, police said.

Drivers said people speed through this area of Hanover Park daily.

As of late Tuesday morning, police had not released much information and were very concerned about gathering more witnesses. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash should call Hanover Park police at 630-372-4400.
