Woman killed in I-294 crash in Alsip

A 28-year-old Hillside woman was killed in a crash on I-294 in Alsip Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.Monique Robinson was driving a 2014 Chevrolet in the northbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 13 when she lost control and struck the left wall and stopped in the center lane at about 2:22 a.m., police said.Her car was then struck by a 2005 Kia, police said. Robinson was transported to Christ Hospital, where she later died. The driver of the Kia was not injured, police said.Several lanes of I-294 were closed as police investigated.