Woman missing from Markham more than a week

Maggie Huffman. (Markham Police Department)

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from south suburban Markham since March 3.

Officers stopped Maggie Huffman, who is in her 60s, by chance on March 6 just after 6:45 a.m. She had been walking in traffic on 159th Street.

Police released still images of her from video recorded on the body cameras the officers were wearing.

Huffman's family said they are very concerned about her because she is experiencing serious emotional stress.

Anyone who has seen Huffman or has information regarding her whereabouts should call Markham police at 708-331-2171.
