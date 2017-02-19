NEWS

Woman missing from Streator, her son found safe, family says

Kayla Stratton.

STREATOR, Ill. (WLS) --
An 11-month-old boy who was reported missing from Streator was found safe late Sunday, however the boy's mother was still missing, the baby's grandmother said.

The baby's mother, who family identified as Kayla Stratton, was still missing late Sunday. Family believe her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and her 11-month old son in Streator on Friday.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that they were investigating an incident in which a man forced a woman into his car after ramming the woman's car from behind and running her off the road at the end of East 1st Street.

The male driver of the suspect vehicle then took a woman and child from the crashed vehicle and forced her into his car. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away, the sheriff's office said.

A family member said Stratton had dyed her hair black the day she went missing.

Streator is located about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.
