Woman plans to live in Chicago Pedway for one week

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of people pass through the Pedway in the Chicago Loop every day, especially during the winter months. But not many people stick around very long as they walk to their destination. That's why one woman is drawing attention to all that the Pedway has to offer by spending a full week inside.
From January 8 through 15, Margaret Hicks from Chicago Elevated will live, work and play in the Pedway. She currently gives daily Pedway tours, and those will continue throughout her experiment. Hicks will be sleeping in the Fairmont Hotel, which has direct access to the Pedway. Hicks will be blogging, video-blogging, and using social media throughout the Pedway Project. ABC 7 caught up with her at the Fairmont Hotel just as she began living the Pedway.
The Pedway Project
January 8 - 15, 2017
The Chicago Pedway
chicagoelevated.com