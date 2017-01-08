COMMUNITY

Woman plans to live in Chicago Pedway for one week
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of people pass through the Pedway in the Chicago Loop every day, especially during the winter months. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of people pass through the Pedway in the Chicago Loop every day, especially during the winter months. But not many people stick around very long as they walk to their destination. That's why one woman is drawing attention to all that the Pedway has to offer by spending a full week inside.


From January 8 through 15, Margaret Hicks from Chicago Elevated will live, work and play in the Pedway. She currently gives daily Pedway tours, and those will continue throughout her experiment. Hicks will be sleeping in the Fairmont Hotel, which has direct access to the Pedway. Hicks will be blogging, video-blogging, and using social media throughout the Pedway Project. ABC 7 caught up with her at the Fairmont Hotel just as she began living the Pedway.

The Pedway Project
January 8 - 15, 2017
The Chicago Pedway
chicagoelevated.com
Related Topics:
newstravelcommunityLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY
Awarding Chicago's best chefs
Show your chivalry at the Medieval Times Fill the Pantry Drive
Lots of laughs at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
Students learn fashion at school program
More community
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
Airports Boost Security After Fort Lauderdale Shooting
More News
Top Stories
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
Police: Man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Cubs' Kris Bryant marries long-time girlfriend
Stars' plane forced to land because of smoke in cockpit
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
Show More
3 hurt in extra-alarm fire in Austin
Man, 70, charged with DUI after fatal Skyway crash dies
1 killed, 7 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Winter storm hits New England after icing over the South
State police investigate report of shots fired on Dan Ryan
More News
Top Video
Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
Newsviews: Filing taxes
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video