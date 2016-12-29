Woman pleads not guilty in fatal beating caught on Snapchat

A woman accused with two men in the fatal beating of a Milwaukee man that was captured on Snapchat has pleaded not guilty.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2htENv2) reports 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and was bound over for trial.Zakzesky and brothers 20-year-old Devin Katzfey and 19-year-old Branden Katzfey are charged as parties to first-degree reckless homicide in the death last week of 20-year-old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro.According to the criminal complaints, the victim had joined the defendants in smoking marijuana at Zakzesky's apartment and they all fell asleep. When Devin Katzfey awoke, he thought Mendoza-Chaparro was trying to steal drug paraphernalia and began beating him.The beating was recorded on the victim's own Snapchat account. His body was found in an alley.