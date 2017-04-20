Woman sentenced for ex's murder as he retrieved belongings after marriage

A Montgomery County, Pa., woman has been sentenced to 7-20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband.Hsiu-Chin Lin, 64, entered the plea Wednesday. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the May 22 death of 67-year-old Chien-Kuo Lin in North Wales.Prosecutors said he had asked for a police officer to stand by while he collected belongings from his ex-wife's home but was later found shot to death in the garage.An officer responded and waited about 30 minutes until Lin was finished.The couple's adult son and daughter told officers his mother had been threatening to kill their father in recent days.At about 4 p.m., the complaint says, police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the same North Wales address.Officers said they arrived to find Hsiu-Chin Lin sitting in the kitchen with a revolver on the table. The couple's 33-year-old son led officers to the garage where Chien-Kuo Lin was dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.Authorities alleged that Lin acted because her ex-husband was living with another woman and had taken a family business away from her.But defense attorney John McMahon said his client "pretty much snapped" after years of what he called "significant physical and sexual abuse."The couple's son told officers he'd seen his mother test-firing the weapon in the backyard in the week before the shooting.On the day of the death, she told the son, who was at the home, to "call 911" because she'd killed his father, the complaint said.The violence stunned the community."I heard three loud bangs, and I came to the door to check," said neighbor Bill Kane. "Quite surprising because they seemed pretty quiet people basically.""It was crazy. I just came out here to put the trash out, and then saw the police tape and stuff," said neighbor Anthony Dean."(I'm) shocked. It's way too close to home, way too close," said neighbor Joey Fuentes. "(Did you know the couple that lived there?) No, they just stayed to themselves."