Woman sexually assaulted near Chicago police station

A woman was sexually assaulted on Tuesday in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, just around the corner from a Chicago police station.The sexual assault happened in the 11200-block of South Langley Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim said she pulled off the Bishop Ford, exiting at 115th Street, when she realized she was out of gas.Minutes later, a man in a white sedan offered her help. Although she was apprehensive about getting in the man's car, he assured her he would drive her to a gas station and back.The suspect drove her to the Citgo gas station at 112th and Langley Avenue to pick up some gas, but instead of taking her back to her car he drove to an empty parking lot, showed her a gun, and sexually assaulted her."He just put a gun to my head and he told me not to move, so I didn't move," said the victim, who is choosing to remain anonymous.A while after, the woman was able to escape the offender's car and was transported to Roseland Hospital for treatment."I'm nervous all the time," said the victim. "He took away my sanity, my sense of peace. He took me away from myself. I'm alive physically, but mentally I feel so numb. I don't feel so alive right now."The victim described her attacker as a black man, 6-feet-tall, thin, in his mid-20s, and with a distinctive mole or scar near his right eye.No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.