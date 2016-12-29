Woman shot in South Shore vestibule

A woman was shot early Thursday morning inside the vestibule of an apartment building on Chicago's South Side.Police said the 29-year-old woman was sitting in the vestibule in the 2400-block of East 74th Place in the city's South Shore neighborhood around 1 a.m. when someone walked in and opened fire.Christopher Vanalstine, a neighbor, said his wife heard 12 gunshots."It's scary because it keeps happening. It happens like all the time. There's always a shooting over here. Whether it's on the 8's, 75ths, Phillips, Colfax. All through here, there's always shooting. It's pretty scary because I have a daughter that goes to Paul Academy. I walk her every morning, so it makes me kind of scared. You see what I'm saying?" Vanalstine said.The victim was shot in the stomach. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.The gunman got away. Police are talking to a man who was with her when the shooting occurred. Investigators are working to determine a motive.