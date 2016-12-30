  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was struck early Friday morning by hit-and-run driver in a red Mercedes in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police said she was crossing the street near North Dearborn Avenue and West Elm Street around 3 a.m. when she was hit by a Mercedes heading north on Dearborn.

The driver did not stop, police said.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Police said they believe the injuries were to her ankle or leg.

Police are looking for the driver and the red Mercedes. ABC7 Eyewitness News spotted security cameras at an apartment building nearby. Investigators will be trying to figure out if the crime was recorded.
Related Topics:
newshit and runpedestrian struckGold Coast

