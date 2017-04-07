NEWS

Woman survives horrific hit-and-run caught on video

Penny Casbon is recovering at the hospital after she was struck by a van while walking across the street in Van Nuys in late March. (KABC)

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
LOS ANGELES --
A woman is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a van and flying several feet in the air in Van Nuys. The driver fled the scene.

Penny Casbon was walking in a crosswalk near the 13000 block of Vanowen Street when she was struck by a van shortly before 7 p.m. on March 22. The crash was caught on surveillance video at a nearby business.

Casbon, who was flung at least 50 feet in the crash, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Her daughter, Michaela Pierre, said Casbon is talking, walking with the help of a walker and is expected to go home in two weeks.

"It's looking like she's going to be OK," Pierre said. "It's just a long road to recovery."

Casbon said she doesn't remember anything after walking into the crosswalk.

Authorities are looking for an older model white Dodge Caravan and said if the driver had stopped to help, they would likely not face any charges. Now it's a felony hit-and-run.

"It's not fair that he just took off after hitting her and we all have to live through this and he's still out on the street," Pierre said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at (818)644-8000.
