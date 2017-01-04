A woman accused of cyberstalking a New Jersey family had her day in court in Mays Landing Tuesday.Christine Merlo Kline is accused of fleeing the law and living in Arizona, where she launched an online campaign to get custody of a boy she says is her grandson.She was arraigned on charges of stalking and cyber-harassment.Teri Macri has waited for this day for more than four years."My son deserves to be protected from someone like her," Macri said.In 2012, Kline began an internet campaign, claiming the son Macri adopted was stolen, and bought for a price."Identity theft, kidnapping, serious charges. Be prepared for a fight," Kline said in an online video.Macri says Luca, the boy she adopted when he was a baby, has no relation to Kline.Yet Kline, they say, published hundreds of pages of pictures of Luca and details of their private lives online.The Atlantic County prosecutor issued two felony warrants for Kline's arrest, but she moved to Arizona."The defendant did not come back voluntarily, and had to be brought back by a governor's warrant," Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild said in court.Kline, who stood silent before the judge, was arrested in Arizona in November, and extradited to New Jersey last week."I don't think there is anything to be afraid of. She is a nonviolent individual," Kline's attorney John Klamo said.The judge set a $2,500 cash bond for Kline.She is required to have no contact with the family, but Macri says she is still fearful of what may happen next."I'm going to be afraid probably forever. My son has to live everyday knowing that he has to watch for her," Macri said.Kline pled not guilty. She will return to court on February 14th seeking pre-trial intervention.Macri has filed a restraining order against Kline in an effort to protect her family.