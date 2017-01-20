Women: Man caught on video taking photos up skirts

Two women say they caught a man "upskirting" at a Galleria-area store in Houston, Texas and they have the video to prove it.The women, both in their 30's, asked to remain anonymous, for fear of retaliation.One of the women recognized the man from a December visit to the store when, she says, he attempted to "upskirt"--or secretly take a photo up her dress.Then, on Monday, when she and her friend were shopping at the same store, the Marshalls on Westheimer and Post Oak Blvd, she says she spotted him again."I was shocked. Actually the same guy, dressed in the same outfit went to the same store, that same aisle and did it to me, the same person," she told Eyewitness News.This time, her friend was recording and caught the man on video appearing to take a picture up the woman's dress."I started screaming 'creeper' in the store," her friend, who was recording, said.That got people's attention, but he got away. Now they hope their vigilante operation helps catch the "upskirter" before he strikes again."I feel like he does this on a regular basis and he tries to prey on vulnerable women," said one woman."It's sick. There's sick people," said the other who was victimized.Houston police have an open case.Doreen Thompson, a spokesperson for Marshalls, said in an email, "At Marshalls, the safety of our customers is always a top priority. We were made aware that an incident occurred at our Houston store located at 5000 Westheimer Road on Monday, January 16th. As this is a police matter, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further."Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.Jeff McShan, a spokesman with Crime Stoppers, urges caution when taking such vigilante measures.