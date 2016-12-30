SETTLEMENT

Women who said they were secretly filmed by gynecologist to get up to $26K

(Shutterstock)

BALTIMORE (AP) --
More than 5,500 women who said they were secretly recorded during pelvic exams by a gynecologist at Johns Hopkins will each receive at least $20,000 as part of a $190 million settlement with the hospital system.

WBAL-TV reports that determination letters have been sent to the approximately 9,600 women who said they were victimized by Dr. Nikita Levy at a Johns Hopkins-affiliated clinic in Baltimore.

The plaintiffs have been divided into four categories based on the severity of injuries. Citing documents it has obtained, the television station reports that about 8,300 of the plaintiffs will receive money ranging from about $1,800 to more than $26,000.

Levy killed himself in 2013 after the allegations emerged.

Settlement administrators did not return the television station's calls Thursday to confirm the amounts awarded.
Related Topics:
newslawsuitsettlementu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SETTLEMENT
Ikea to pay $50 million to families of toddlers killed by dressers
Jameis Winston, sexual assault accuser settle federal lawsuit
Supreme Court leaves $1B NFL concussion settlement in place
Man accidentally locked in Cook County Jail awarded $600,000
More settlement
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
More News
Top Stories
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?
Indiana mother confesses to killing children in letter
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
Show More
Pan Pan, world's oldest male panda, dies at 31
Against backlash, publisher to put out book by controversial writer
Belk Bowl player from Arkansas football team suspended for shoplifting at Belk
Husband speaks out about crash that killed wife in front of kids; dog still missing
9-year-olds selling lemonade robbed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos