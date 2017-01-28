Woodstock Willie ready for Groundhog Days

WOODSTOCK (WLS) --Are we in for a long winter, or an early arrival of spring? Only Woodstock Willie knows the answer at the upcoming Woodstock Groundhog Days. The prognostication will occur on February 2, 2017 at 7 a.m., but there are a host of events before and after the ceremony. Woodstock was the backdrop for the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" featuring Bill Murray. The 2017 celebrations also pay tribute to the film's 25th anniversary of filming.
Starting February 1, 2017, Woodstock Willie returns to the village with a beer tasting party to follow at the Waverly Ballroom. The event and silent auction supports the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County. February 2 is the big event, with Woodstock Willie's prediction, a drink to world peace at the Public House of Woodstock, the Official Groundhog Day Breakfast in Woodstock Square, walking tours of the filming sites, free screenings of "Groundhog Day", and much more. Family-friendly and adult events continue through February 5. Rick Bellairs with the Woodstock Groundhog Days Committee brought a special friend to the ABC 7 Studios to talk about all the fun.
Woodstock Groundhog Days
Date: February 1-5, 2017
Hours: Vary
Address: Woodstock Square
Admission / Ticket Prices: Free
Groundhog prognostication will be February 2 at 7 a.m.