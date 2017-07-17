Work begins on new play-space at Welles Park

Crews broke ground Monday morning on a new play-space for kids on Chicago's North Side.The new one-acre attraction is being built at Welles Park near Western and Montrose avenues.This initiative is to help revitalize and restore local parks and park programs."I want to thank the community, the advisory group, and everyone who voted for getting extra funding into this park through the NRPA Meet Me at the Park grant," said Kelly Sheetz, director of New Business Development at the Chicago Park District.The $20,000 grant is from a collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association and also the Walt Disney Company. Disney is the parent company of ABC7.