NEWS

Work begins on new play-space at Welles Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews broke ground on a new playspace for kids on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Crews broke ground Monday morning on a new play-space for kids on Chicago's North Side.

The new one-acre attraction is being built at Welles Park near Western and Montrose avenues.

This initiative is to help revitalize and restore local parks and park programs.

"I want to thank the community, the advisory group, and everyone who voted for getting extra funding into this park through the NRPA Meet Me at the Park grant," said Kelly Sheetz, director of New Business Development at the Chicago Park District.

The $20,000 grant is from a collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association and also the Walt Disney Company. Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsnational recreation and park associationdisneychicago proudChicagoRavenswood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Secret Service likely wouldn't have intervened in Trump Jr.-Russia meeting
Some killed in flash flood were part of same family; man missing
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
More News
Top Stories
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Woman shot at gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
Show More
Amber alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy, police say
Some killed in flash flood were part of same family; man missing
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
More News
Top Video
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Some killed in flash flood were part of same family; man missing
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
9-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
More Video