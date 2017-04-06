NEWS

Young girl found naked, living with monkeys in India forest

A young Indian girl sits on a bed at a hospital in this image taken from video in Bahraich northern India Thursday April 6, 2017. (KK Productions, via AP)

LUCKNOW, India --
Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.

The girl, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, was unable to speak, was wearing no clothes and was emaciated when she discovered in January and taken to a hospital in Bahraich, a town in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

She behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs and eating food off the floor with her mouth, said D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the government-run hospital.

After treatment, she has begun walking normally and eating with her hands.

"She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles," Singh said.

Some woodcutters spotted the girl roaming with monkeys, police officer Dinesh Tripathi told The Associated Press on Thursday. They alerted police.

"They said the girl was naked and was very comfortable in the company of monkeys. When they tried to rescue the girl, they were chased away by the monkeys," the officer said.

She was rescued later by a police officer in the Katarniya Ghat forest range. "When he called the girl, the monkeys attacked him but he was able to rescue the girl. He sped away with her in his police car while the monkeys gave chase," Tripathi said.

He said police are trying to determine how the girl got into the forest and who her parents are.

She will be sent to a home for juveniles until she is identified, Singh said.
Related Topics:
newsindiamonkeymissing girlu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Delta buys pizza for passengers after canceling 300 flights
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
NY, NJ bombing suspect wants trial moved to Vermont
More News
Top Stories
Don Rickles dead at 90
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Show More
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
'Empire' actor Morocco Omari charged with domestic battery
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
1 charged after mock IED found in suitcase on Chicago-bound flight in Toronto
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos