Young men hit, kick victims in Bucktown robberies, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said a group of young men are behind violent robberies in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood last week.

The hold-ups happened on April 1 in the 1300-block of North Hoyne Avenue around 3 a.m., in the 2000-block of West Shakespeare Avenue around 3:10 a.m. and in the 1900-block of North Wilmot Avenue around 4:10 a.m.

Police said several men between ages 18 and 25 demanded purses, wallets and bags from people walking on the sidewalk before hitting and kicking their victims and running off.

One of the suspects was wearing a multi-colored jacket or sweatshirt. Police did not release a physical description of any of the suspects.

Anyone who has information about these strong-arm robberies should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
