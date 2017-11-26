Nick and Drew Lachey ask for help to find man who shot bartender

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for suspect in shooting of worker from Nick and Drew Lachey's bar

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
Nick Lachey and his brother Drew are pleading for the public's help to find the person who shot their employee in the face.

Elizabeth Richardson was walking across the street near Lachey's Cincinnati sports bar Thursday morning when the gunman yelled at her from a van, police said.

Richardson, who is recently engaged and the mother of a 3-year-old son, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Ellie sustained injuries to her face and jaw," according to a page asking for donations. "She's in stable condition, but it's still unclear how long she'll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail. Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she's back on her feet."

Nick opened the bar in 2015 with his younger brother, Drew. On Saturday, Nick tweeted "Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!"

Nick said that Ellie was the brightest light.


Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s who was wearing gold-rimmed glasses and has a light beard who drove a van.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
woman shotshootinginvestigationu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bonnie Liltz, mother who killed disabled daughter, commits suicide
Fire destroys businesses in Midlothian strip mall
Man shot on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Actress Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
Woman gets birthday flowers, card from deceased father
Ariz. woman killed in Antioch Township hit-and-run crash
Show More
6 dead, 30 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Boy, 12, reported missing from Far South Side
Conyers steps aside as ranking member of Judiciary Committee
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys businesses in Midlothian strip mall
Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
More Video