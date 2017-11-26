Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

Do you recognize this van? If you do, @CincyPD would like to know. Call Crime Stoppers w/ any tips 514-352-3040. #cash4clues pic.twitter.com/B7CwMXc1Pa — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) November 23, 2017

Nick Lachey and his brother Drew are pleading for the public's help to find the person who shot their employee in the face.Elizabeth Richardson was walking across the street near Lachey's Cincinnati sports bar Thursday morning when the gunman yelled at her from a van, police said.Richardson, who is recently engaged and the mother of a 3-year-old son, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries."Ellie sustained injuries to her face and jaw," according to a page asking for donations. "She's in stable condition, but it's still unclear how long she'll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail. Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she's back on her feet."Nick opened the bar in 2015 with his younger brother, Drew. On Saturday, Nick tweeted "Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!"Nick said that Ellie was the brightest light.Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s who was wearing gold-rimmed glasses and has a light beard who drove a van.